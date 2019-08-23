NEWS
Jibrin Vows To Strengthen Local Govt System In Kogi
An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the November 16 election in Kogi State, retired Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, has promised to strengthen local government administration if he emerged governor of the state.
A statement signed by Mr Alamoh Samuel on behalf of Usman Jibrin Campaign Organisation, yesterday said Jibrin made the pledge during his consultation tour to stakeholders in the state.
Jubrin said he would strengthen the local government by conducting a transparent council elections where people at the grassroots could feel the impact of governance.
The aspirant who pledged to operate open and direct governance with the people, as well focus of infrastructural development, including, construction of new roads and the repair of bad ones within the state.
“My ambition is to liberate the people from poverty by bringing governance to the doorstep of every resident of the state,’’ he said.
Jubrin promised to restore the dignity of the state and its residents through solution-driven, socio-economic interventions, inculcation of clear values and understanding of fundamental rights, which he said were articulated in the party manifesto.
He pledged to work with the Federal Government for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and ensure full and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners.
MOST READ
Apollo 11: What Next After Man’s 50-Year Terrestrial Romance With Space? II
Repairs On Kwara Waterworks Almost Completed – Engineers
FG, Huawei Awards 1000 Nigerian Civil Servants
Report Says Insecurity Triples School Closures In West, Central Africa
Zamfara Gov’s Wife Bags Fulani Traditional Title
Tribunal Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi West Senator
Pakistan Mulling Legal Action Over Twitter Suspension Of Accounts
MOST POPULAR
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Former Falconets Captain, Chiejine, Is Dead
- BUSINESS12 hours ago
FAAC Disburses N769.5bn To 3-Tiers Of Government For August
- NEWS21 hours ago
Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Gov Dickson Solicits International Support For Credible Elections
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Former Ghana, MLS Forward Agogo Dies At 40
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
- NEWS23 hours ago
Security: Group Calls On Ministers To Increase Support For Police