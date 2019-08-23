Kia CEO, Hathiramani Harps On Gains Of Automotive Industry

A major stakeholder and key player in the nation’s automobile sector has said that there is need for the government to provide a veritable platform for the growth of the automobile industry.

Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors in Nigeria, Jacky Hathiramani who gave the advice recently in Lagos was speaking following a renewed campaign by most stakeholders to see that players get government’s support for the sustainable growth of the industry.

Due to the Auto Policy, stakeholders have already revitalized old plants and set up new facilities with innovative technologies in the production process of cars that are being introduced to the local market and in turn created jobs.

However, a developing trend in the industry following the unsigned auto policy bill and the continued taste for foreign and imported cars compounded by the influx of used cars through land borders had become a nightmarish experience for industry experts and investors in the industry.

Speaking on the situation, Hathiramani said “With the establishment of many automobile assembling plants, heavily funded by private establishments, employment avenues are expanding in the fields of automotive technology and distribution of automobiles in the country. Increase in the production of commercial vehicles/ passengers’ cars, automobile sector can expect to have a wide range of opportunities both for wage paid and self-employment ventures in the coming years. In fact, the automobile industry is arguably positioned as the barometer of the economic and social transformation taking place in the country. It is one of the major sources of employment and is likely to generate employment for thousands of new hands directly and indirectly, in the near future.’’

Today, as a key contributor to the manufacturing sector of the economy, the auto industry together with other manufacturing companies’ annual contribution is 9.20 percent to the country’s GDP. Jacky stressed that the automobile companies have opened up numerous opportunities for persons with an automobile engineering, mechanical engineering and technical diplomas in this area, not only technical there are lots of middle level and low-level workers also. And for a country with an upsurge in the numbers of the unemployed working population, the auto industry has continued to help human capacity development and job creation.

Jacky further stated that “the automobile industry across the globe has always played a major role in strengthening the global economy by contributing immensely to the growth of the GDP and the creation of employment to teeming youths. Nigeria, as a country, despite being a huge market in Africa with a booming population of over 170 million people, the country is yet to fully actualize the potentials of the automobile industry owing to the non-patronage of government agencies, the thirst of government officials for imported new cars and the overwhelming influx of imported used cars turning the country into a dumping ground and one of the leading collectors of junk aged cars. We’re sitting on a gold mine that can fill the void of unemployment and diversified economy”.