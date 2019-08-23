LPG Marketers To Distribute Free Gas Cylinders In A’Ibom

The Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) has said it would distribute gas cylinders worth over N5million to Akwa Ibom people during the association Annual General Meeting (AGM) holding in Uyo.

President, Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM), Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, disclosed this in pre AGM press briefing in Uyo, yesterday.

Ogieva-Okunbor said that before the AGM, the association would give out 100 gas cylinders to Mrs. Martha Emmanuel pet project FeYREP for onward distribution to the less privileged to deepen the use of cooking gas in the State.

He said that apart from the 100 gas cylinders that would be distributed to the Akwa Ibom governor’s wife pet project, hundreds of gas cylinders would also be distributed to Akwa Ibom people on random basis but specifically to the low income earners.

The president of the association said that the free distribution of gas cylinders was to increase penetration of cooking gas usage in the state and country at large.

According to him, the use of cooking gas was the cheapest and safest energy in the country, adding that Nigeria has the best of gas in the world.

“One of the things we added to this year’s AGM which we started last year is our Association’s attempt to deepen the usage of LPG which is commonly called cooking gas,

“Apart from that, LPG in Nigeria is restricted to maybe cooking gas and it’s not so, LPG can also be used to power trucks and use to do so many other things, but in Nigeria the major thing is identifying with is cooking.

“In attempt to deepen it, we will be giving out cylinders, and in Uyo, we are going to give out 100 of Cylinders.

“One of the things we are going to do tomorrow is to give out 100 Cylinders to the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, so as to help give the cylinders to the less privileged or rural dwellers, who would want to seize the opportunity to use LPG but do not have the means of buying the cylinder.

“Apart from the 100 Cylinders to be presented to the First Lady to help distribute, there are other cylinders to be given out as well.

“The association wants to deepen the use of gas in the country and encourage people to switch to gas cylinder instead of stove or firewood because it is cheaper, cleaner and safe,” he said.

The president said that one of the challenges confronting the association was multiple taxation by government agencies.

He appealed to State Governors to encourage marketers by stopping multiple taxation in their states.