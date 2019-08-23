WORLD
Russian Protest Leader Navalny Released From Jail After 30 Days
Russian protest leader, Alexei Navalny, was released from a Moscow jail on Friday after serving 30 days for repeatedly violating a city ordinance against holding unauthorised rallies.
Navalny’s team has organised a series of weekly protests in central Moscow over the past month after several opposition politicians were controversially rejected from the ballot for upcoming city council elections.
Police have been accused of taking a heavy-handed approach to the demonstrations, grabbing protesters forcefully and dragging them into vans.
Upon being released from jail, Navalny said the wave of protests would continue to grow.
“This regime will strongly regret what it has done,’’ he said.
He said those opposition politicians and protesters were taken into custody were “taken as hostages to scare everyone else’’.
Navalny is not currently running for office.
He ran for mayor of Moscow six years ago, garnering a quarter of the official vote count.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, endorsed by the ruling political party, won a slight majority at 51 per cent.
Navalny’s supporters accused the electoral authorities of vote-rigging.
MOST READ
Man Gets Bail After 1 Year In Police Detention
Kogi CJ Releases 16 Awaiting Trial Inmates
Minister Targets September For Presentation Of 2020 Budget
Kogi West: Adeyemi Applauds Tribunal For Voiding Melaye’s Election
Xeus Boss Admitted As NIM Fellow
We Will Deliver Our Mandate – Tijjani Aliyu
‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES3 hours ago
FBI Releases Full List Of Nigerians Indicted Of Cybercrime
-
EDUCATION3 hours ago
Wamakko To Build First Private Varsity In Sokoto
-
NEWS2 hours ago
‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Operation Lafiya Dole: New TC, Adeniyi Leads Patrol Around Gajigana
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Judgement On Kaduna Central: LA Considers Next Step
-
CRIME3 hours ago
Saudi Authorities To Execute 23 Nigerians For Drug Crimes
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Groom Pays N50, 000 As Bride Price, Marries Sultan’s Daughter
-
NEWS2 hours ago
NLC Confirms Ubgoaja As New General Secretary