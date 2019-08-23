Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Russian Protest Leader Navalny Released From Jail After 30 Days

Published

2 days ago

on

Russian protest leader, Alexei Navalny, was released from a Moscow jail on Friday after serving 30 days for repeatedly violating a city ordinance against holding unauthorised rallies.

Navalny’s team has organised a series of weekly protests in central Moscow over the past month after several opposition politicians were controversially rejected from the ballot for upcoming city council elections.

Police have been accused of taking a heavy-handed approach to the demonstrations, grabbing protesters forcefully and dragging them into vans.

Upon being released from jail, Navalny said the wave of protests would continue to grow.

“This regime will strongly regret what it has done,’’ he said.

He said those opposition politicians and protesters were taken into custody were “taken as hostages to scare everyone else’’.

Navalny is not currently running for office.

He ran for mayor of Moscow six years ago, garnering a quarter of the official vote count.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, endorsed by the ruling political party, won a slight majority at 51 per cent.

Navalny’s supporters accused the electoral authorities of vote-rigging.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: