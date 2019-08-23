NEWS
SDP Confirms Adeniran As National Chairman
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Tunde Adeniran as the susbtantive national chairman of the party.
The disclosure was made after the NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday.
Adeniran, who was appointed acting national chairman of the party on February 11, 2019, said the party under his watch will put disagreement behind it and resposition to bounce back.
“We have put past disagreement behind us and resolved to unite everybody and march together into a glorious future that lies ahead as a united family through complementary and mutually reinforcing solidarity to make our beloved Party stronger as we all desire,” he said.
He stated that as part of repositioning the party, SDP has set a new electoral targets for itself and is already working assiduously with a strong sense of duty and a consuming passion for goal attainment.
“In the light of the forgoing we will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking some bold and strategic steps to enable us rebuild the party into a cohesive political family, re-ignite our hopes and aspirations and transform it into a wholesome political organization in nature, essence and in character-one guided by its Noble ideology and the fundamental democratic principles of internal democracy, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability,” Adeniran added.
The party also confirmed Dr Agunloye Olu and Hajiya Sadatu Abdullahi as Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Welfare Secretary respectively.
Similarly, it approved the appointment of National Publicity Secretary, Financial Secretary, Youth Leader, National Vice Chairman (South West), Vice Chairman (North West), Vice Chairman (South South), Vice Chairman (South East), National Labour and Civil Society Secretary and National Leaders of Persons with Disabilities.
