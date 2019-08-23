Sleaze In Civil Service

Recently, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) said that it had saved the Federal Government over N400 billion by stopping Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) fraud and other illegal allowances. It claimed that many government agencies were in the habit of giving their workers allowances without getting appropriate approval.

In most cases the commission alleged that some board chairmen would push the chief executives to pay what was not appropriate or authorised by government. People will be taking salaries as well as allowances that they are not supposed to take, or taking the rate of allowances that they are not supposed to take. As part of the abused furniture allowances, for instance, that should be taken once every four years, they are paid every year. But the most abused is the Duty Tour Allowance (DTA). The highest per night, which is meant for a minister, is N35, 000 but in some agencies, that is not even what they pay a level 8 officer. On their own, they will extend it to even as high as N150, 000 per night.

The revelation by NSIWC suggests that the country loses billions of naira annually by corrupt workers through sharp practices in duty tour allowances alone. This is coming against the backdrop of unease over equally irritating incidences of sleaze arising from sharp practices perpetrated through ghost workers and pensioners’ syndrome, indolence, mediocrity and nepotism which have unfortunately become the defining features of the civil service in Nigeria.

Arguably, the decline of moral values and its manifestation in malpractices in Nigeria are linked to the present dysfunctional state of the civil service because of the central role as an institution it plays in shaping the narrative of a nation.

This newspaper notes that the importance and centrality of civil servants, as employees of government to a country cannot be underestimated as their efficiency and performance forms the basis for assessing the success or otherwise of a nation. It is often said that rarely do countries rise above the quality of their civil service.

Unfortunately, Nigerians are, on a daily basis, inundated with media reports about corruption and abuse of office perpetrated by some senior civil servants even as scores are either standing trial or are being investigated by anti-graft agencies for either acting alone or colluding with politicians to mismanage state resources.

At this point, it becomes pertinent to ask: where did we, as a nation, get it wrong that the civil service, which ought to have been a beacon of hope, has become a haven for sleaze?

There are concerns that the purges of the civil service in 1984, 1999, 2003 and 2005 played significant role in disorienting the civil servants as it became a routine for governments to sack civil servants, an action which has played instrumental role in instilling fear in the institution, thus rendering the workers vulnerable.

Of course, this has created an atmosphere of insecurity and fear owing to which some civil servants now resort to self-help to meet their immediate and future needs by stealing from the government. Pointedly, this is a dangerous development for the country, considering the fact that civil servants, through the respective government ministries and agencies, hold and control the expenditure of public funds. It is clear to any discerning mind that the current civil service is a far cry from what the nation deserves and envisages.

In our opinion, there is need to revive an almost dormant civil service to enable it come out of this quagmire because the aggregate success of a country can be measured by the quality of its civil service. Although the extent of rot in the civil service is high, all hope is not lost and the time to act in revamping the sector is now.

We believe that this can be done by ensuring strict adherence to those noble attributes of civil service which were fully imbibed by the workers of the good old days consequent upon which the service in the days past is now a reference point.

But beyond this there is the need to ensure that those behind all forms of sleaze in the civil service are fished out and punished so as to set a good example and serve as deterrence to those wishing to indulge in it.

It is in this regard that we advocate for punitive measures to be meted out to those behind the DTA fraud as uncovered by NSIWC and all those who have in one way or the other perpetrated acts that not only fuelled the much talked-about ghost workers and pensioners’ syndrome but continued to portray a bad image for the civil service.