Stanbic IBTC Appoints New PR Agency, Retains Digital Agency

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group and Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services group, has announced the appointment of Mediacraft Associates as the group’s new PR agency. The appointment took effect from August 5, 2019.

The appointment of Mediacraft Associates followed the conclusion of a very competitive pitch process that featured some of Nigeria’s leading PR agencies.

By this appointment, Mediacraft Associates would be responsible for the PR and reputation management for all the 11 subsidiaries of the Stanbic IBTC Group.

Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head, Marketing and Communications at Stanbic IBTC, said, “The PR pitch process was very thorough, transparent and competitive and we are happy to finally announce Mediacraft Associates as our new PR agency. In arriving at this choice, we considered not just their level of competence and professionalism, but also their experience and track record, especially in the financial services sector where we play. We believe that we made the right choice.”

John Ehiguese, founder/CEO of Mediacraft Associates, expressed excitement and pleasure on winning the Stanbic IBTC business.

“The Stanbic IBTC business means a great deal to us for two major reasons. First, is the transparency and integrity of the entire pitch process. The second reason is that Stanbic IBTC is a brand that I have personally always admired from a distance.

Both our organisations share a common set of core values, especially with regards to very high professional and ethical standards.

“We are happy to finally have Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc on our client list. There is of course the challenge of having to service all the subsidiaries in the group, but then we did not get to where we are today by running away from challenges,” John said.