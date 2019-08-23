Sultan, Onaiyekan, Others Elected Into Council Of Religions For Peace

The ongoing 10th World Assembly of Religions for Peace has elected three prominent religious leaders from Nigeria into her council, the highest leading body of the UN linked organisation.

Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barr. Kwamkur Vondip yesterday in Abuja said the Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affair (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar is now a co-moderator of the organisation technically replacing the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja John Cardinal Onaiyekan who has been a founding co-moderator of the organisation.

He said the president of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle and John Cardinal Onaiyekan are now Honorary Presidents of the Council.

Vondip said the council also confirmed the election of Professor Azza Karam, an experienced erudite scholar and UN staff as the new secretary general of the organisation. Prof. Azza Karam, a Muslim Egyptian woman replaces Dr. William Vendley. Prof. Karam is the first African and woman to have risen to the position.

He said that a Nigerian woman and Catholic Sister Agatha Chikelue was also elected as woman representative of Women of Faith into the Council.

“Religions for Peace which is one of the major UN recognised partner organisations for the promotion of peace in the world has been in existence for over fifty years with the primary purpose of ensuring peaceful coexistence within and among nations of the world. The organisation particularly encourages religious freedom, right of minorities, women and the downtrodden.

“The 10th World Assembly 2019 has over 900 delegates in attendance from 125 countries of the world representing all religions of the world cutting across respected leaders, women and youths,” he said.