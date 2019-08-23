Turkish Troops In Danger Over Syrian Offensive

Syrian army advances in northwest Syria are putting Turkish troops in the firing line and threaten Ankara’s hopes of preventing a new wave of refugees on its southern border. The offensive around Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, has already forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee towards Turkey.

It has also cut off a Turkish military post deep inside Syria as the deal to limit fighting in the region, which the Turkish troops were supposed to be monitoring, collapses. The breakdown of that deal would be a significant blow to President Tayyip Erdogan, who has steered Turkey closer to Russia in recent years but appears unable to rein back Moscow’s support for the Syrian army offensive.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed in 2017 to set up four “de-escalation zones” to stem fighting between Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebels, but the Syrian army has retaken three of those areas and is now advancing in the fourth.

It has entered the town of Khan Sheikhoun, effectively cutting off Turkish troops at a military post near the town of Morek, 70 km (45 miles) inside Syria. A Turkish convoy sent to resupply the Morek post was halted on Monday by an air strike.

“The situation there is of critical sensitivity,” Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Turkey, which supports some Syrian rebel factions, has troops deployed at 12 military observation posts around the Idlib region under the 2017 deal with Moscow and Tehran, which back Assad’s government.

That agreement, and a Turkey-Russia accord last year, aimed at reducing the power of jihadist fighters in the Idlib region, has, at best, had only limited impact.

Turkey complained that Syrian and Russian air strikes in the region continued, while Moscow grew increasingly impatient over what it saw as Ankara’s failure to stop jihadists from the former Nusra Front taking over much of Idlib.

Russia also says the fighters in Idlib and Hama provinces threatened its Hmeymim air base, less than 40 km to the west. Turkey insists it has no plans to abandon or move any of the military posts it set up in Idlib, despite Monday’s air strike and the fighting around Morek.

“All observation posts will continue operations where they are located right now,” Kalin said, adding that agreements to halt military operations around Idlib must be respected. Otherwise, both the violation of this agreement and the resulting humanitarian drama will be inevitable.”

The United Nations says more than 500,000 people have been uprooted since the Syrian army began its offensive in late April, most of them escaping deeper into the rebel bastion and towards the border.