Varsity Workers Suspend Strike
Striking non-teaching staff in the nation’s university sector under the aegis of Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have agreed to suspend their five days warning strike today.
This followed a directive from the National Universities Commissions (NUC) to vice chancellors of universities to pay the arrears of salaries of affected members of staff of the University Staff Primary Schools.
LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the non-Implementation of the December 5, 2016 Judgment of the National Industrial Court Of Nigeria On University Staff Schools is among three core reasons why the workers are on strike.
Other reasons are alleged discriminatory payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members as well as renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/University Staff Unions Agreements.
Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, national vice president and northern zonal chairman, Comrade Solomon Alfa urged the federal government to expedite actions in addressing the issues raised and any other, in order to avoid the imminent mother-of-all strikes in the university sector.
He lamented that the meeting with the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education about two weeks ago did not produce anything convincing to stop the warning strike.
In the circular issued by the NUC sighted by our reporter, and signed by Charles Maiyaki, director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s office stated that the Ministry of Education has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Finance over the court judgement on the staff school.
The circular reads in part, “The Federal Ministry of Education had, vide a letter, Ref. FME/TE/SS&IM/C.5/Vol.III/269 dated 18th February 2019, drawn the attention of the Federal Ministry of Finance to the 5th December 2016 judgment of the National Industrial Court and requested for the inclusion of the payment off salaries and allowances of University Staff Schools in the 2019 budget. The Federal Ministry of Education also spelt out in the letter that each university shall bear the full capital and recurrent costs of their staff primary schools as well as only capital cost of the Secondary schools.”
“I am to bring the content of the circular to the attention of vice chancellors of federal universities and request that you liaise with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for the provision and release of funds to pay the arrears of salaries of the affected members of staff of the University Staff Primary Schools, while adequate provisions should be made in your respective university 2020 budget estimate for the purpose.”
