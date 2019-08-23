Women’s Saving Styles To Perform Hajj

As one of the pillars of Islam, performing hajj is something every Muslim looks forward to. In order to perform this annual ritual, some people, especially women, have various means of saving towards this all-important annual ritual. LEADERSHIP Friday spoke with some women who are in the Holy Land to perform this year’s ritual.

• My name is Sekinat Fabiyi. I was sponsored by my husband. I started planning since the middle of last year by getting some of the things required to perform hajj ready so that it won’t be too much when the time comes. We were given a list of things to buy and I started buying them gradually. I didn’t have any money in particular set aside for the hajj except the $800 BTA that we were given. I feel happy and fulfilled.

• My name is Omotola Simbiat Yunusa. I sponsored myself for this hajj. I started the preparation since December last year when I picked up the form from Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims’ Board. I paid N1million initially and by March, I paid the balance of N400,000. Since I took the decision in December to perform hajj, it didn’t take me anytime to save at all. Since I already made up my mind, it didn’t take me anything to come up with the money. Alhamdullilah, it has been a very wonderful experience.

• My name is Omotayo. I won’t say it took me long to save up money for this exercise. I made up my mind when those that went in 2018 came back and organised a prayer in my area. There and then I told myself that I should also go for hajj. I spoke with my twin sister about it and we both agreed to go. I feel very happy and on the scale of 100, I give Lagos State 80. Everything went as planned.

•My name is Kifayat. I was sponsored by my fiancé. I had always wanted to perform hajj; in fact, I have been dreaming of it for the past three years but never had the means until God sent my fiancé my way who took up the sponsorship.

•My name is Alhaja Sidikat Balogun. This is not my first hajj. I performed the exercise first in 1990.This is my second and all my children came together to sponsor me. They all contributed money to enable me come for this hajj. I feel very happy and I pray that God blesses my children.