Zamfara Gov’s Wife Bags Fulani Traditional Title

The Sarkin Fulani of Zamfara, Alhaji Muhammadu Chede has conferred the fulani traditional title of “Beza’’ to wife of the state governor, Hajiya Balkisu Bello-Matawalle.

The Fulani leader announced the conferment of the title in Gusau on Friday, when the Fulani Women Association in the state paid courtesy visit on the governor’s wife.

Chede explained that “Beza’’ means mother of fulani women in Zamfara.

“We confer this important fulani title to her excellency, Hajiya Balkisu Bello-Matawalle in recognition of her various programmes to empower fulani women.

“We are also happy with the commitments of the state government led by Alhaji Bello Matawallen-Maradun towards the improvement of the wellbeing of fulani people in the state.”

Responding, Mrs Bello-Matawalle, commended the fulani leader for the gesture and promised to continuously work with them to strengthen existing relationship.

“As we are all aware, the state government is making plans to establish Ruga settlements for fulani herders in the state where schools, hospitals and other infrastructural facilities would be provided for them.

“I am planning to come up with an empowerment scheme for fulani women and education programme for their children to complement the state government efforts in this regard,’’ she said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the fulani women association in the state, Hajiya Aisha Chede, said the visit was to seek partnership with the governor’s wife on activities of fulani women in the state.

She assured that fulani women in the 14 local government areas of the state were solidly behind the peace dialogue mission initiated by the state government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 300 fulani women from the 14 local government areas of the state attended the occasion.

During the occasion, the association presented a gift of a cow, large quantity of fresh milk and other fulani traditional items to the governor’s wife