NEWS
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
328 new anti-graft detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) will on Saturday, August 31, 2019 graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
The graduation which will feature a colourful passing out parade at NDA parade ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna, follows the completion of a yearlong intensive training of the operatives in the elite training institution.
The reviewing officer for the parade is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, while the chief host is, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna state.
The passing out parade of the Course 8 officers will be preceded tomorrow, August 30, 2019 by a pre-graduation cocktail party for the cadets and their parents, at NDA Cadets Mess, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.
Spokesperson person of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said driven by the need for improved professionalism and dedication to duty, the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in 2016, commenced the training of the Commission’s cadets in the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017, comprising 314 detective superintendents.
He further noted that he EFCC is optimistic that the 328 new officers will further boost the anti-corruption crusade of the Commission.
