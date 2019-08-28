35 Bag FUOYE First Class

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has produced 35 first class graduates in 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 sessions.

The Vice- Chancellor of the institution Prof. Kayode Soremekun disclosed this in Oye Ekiti during a pre-convocation press conference heralding the second combined convocation ceremony of the institution slated for August 31, 2019.

He said a total of 1,000 graduands will be awarded with degrees at the convocation ceremony, out of which 366 bagged second class honourary degrees. The Vice Chancellor revealed that the institution is to spend a sum of N100m on research across pivotal areas of the nation building , saying the institution is desirous to make more breakthroughs that will benefit the country having recognised that this aspect is a paramount task any ivory tower must undertake.

He said it would be dangerous for the country to rely on external bodies to design research agenda for Nigeria , saying national bodies must rise up to fund researches so that its outcome can be localised and beneficial to the country.

Speaking on efforts to provide adequate security on the institution twin campuses, he said, “We are very concerned about the security of our staff and students. A billion naira has been estimated to fence the Oye and Ikole campuses.

“We are experiencing occasional cases of trespasses on our lands and to prevent this, we have to fence our campuses in Oye and Ikole Ekiti , which will cost a billion naira.