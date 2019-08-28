Advocacy Group Calls For Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria

The Community and Youth Development (CYD) in conjunction with Christian youth for peace development initiative (CYPDI) has called for “peaceful coexistence, freedom of religion, and religious tolerance in Nigeria.”

The Co-convener, Community and Youth Development (CYD), Barr. Tahir Umar Tahir stated this in a press briefing, Abuja.

He said ” Our quest for religious harmony has traversed all the length and breadth of this country and we have consistently for over a decade organised series of interventions in the areas of Peaceful Co-existence among the diverse Nigerians adding that Islam and Christianity preach love, peace and respect for human sanctity, had it been that God almighty wants us to be from the same race and practice the same religion, he would have done so”.

He said the current challenges facing our country in terms of religious sentiments, bigotry is Deepening mutual suspicion, mistrust is becoming so alarming, our customs and religious values are fast eroding that resulted to a situation where by neighbors are no longer keepers of one another.

These situations if not unchecked will result to anarchy as it’s happening in many African Countries, he said.

He said the community and youth Development and Christian youth for peace and Development initiative are non- governmental Organisations that have spread and reach out in all the thirty-six states and FCT while Her Excellency Dame Parline Talking, Minister for Women Affairs is the Matron of the Christian youth for peace and development Initiative.

Similarly, Amb Simion Dolly, the Co-convener Of Christian Youth For Peace and Development Initiative said that the rampant kidnapping, herdsmen clashes etc necessitated us to come together and contribute our quota towards the sustenance of peace and harmonious among Nigerians.

“We want to encourage tolerance and respect among us as a people and as a nation while hoping, praying that through this effect, we shall one day return to our past glory where love, peace and understanding thrive, he said.

He condemn the act of violence and reject the agitations of revolution and treason against our nation adding that it is only through dialogue, patience and tolerance at all level that will make our country to prosper.

Government requires our support, advice and prayers to achieve their set targets and goals, he said