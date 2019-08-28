BUSINESS
Agip Discovers 1trn Cft Of Gas, 60m Barrels Of Condensates In N’Delta
Eni Exploration and Production, the Italian multinational oil company yesterday disclosed that its local operating arm, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), has made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta.
According to a statement from the company, about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate was discovered the oil well.
Part of the statement reads, “The Obiafu-41 Deep well has reached a total depth of 4.374 m encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.
“The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences. The discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign.”
According to the statement, the well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.
It added that the discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.
The OML61 is operated by NAOC, on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC and a local company Oando Plc, (Eni 20%, operator, NNPC 60%, Oando 20%)
Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production, development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometers in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger Delta. In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 boe/day.
