Ameh Re-elected IPAC Chairman

The National Chairman of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh was yesterday re- elected to lead the Inter – Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) for another tenure with a total of 62 votes.

The election, which was held at The Electoral Institute in Abuja, was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) amidst tight security.

Speaking with journalists after being declared winner, Ameh asked for the cooperation of his rivals in moving IPAC forward.

While warning that henceforth, any IPAC state chairman that endorses any governorship candidate would be sacked, reiterated the call for local government autonomy.

Ameh warned state governors to desist from killing new political parties in Nigeria.

At the event, the director of Political Parties Finance and Monitoring INEC, Damian Akhamhe, described the election as the best IPAC elections he had seen.

He said, “ The election is very organised, very straight to the point and there was no argument.

“Though other parties are not here. Parties like APC and PDP who are the big worries of Nigeria, the ones that are here have conducted themselves very well and I think if it is done like that in the actual elections it will really improve our electoral system.”