NEWS
Ayefele Pledges Support For EFCC In War Against Corruption
The chairman of Fresh Radio Station, Yinka Ayefele has promised to support and collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the anti-corruption campaign.
The music maestro who was represented by the station’s Head of Operations, Abolade Salami, said the station would be fully involved in the campaign against graft and other forms of corruption in the country.
Speaking when the Zonal Head of the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, led a team of the commission’s officers to its corporate head office along Lagos-Ibadan Road, Challenge, Ibadan, Ayefele, reiterated the station’s resolve to always promote activities that will benefit the general public.
“As a member of the fourth estate of the realm, we know we are duty-bound to collaborate with government agencies especially the EFCC and the ICPC.
“We are aware that enough needs to be done to strengthen the fight against corruption, and at our end, we are ready to support you to rid the nation of economic and financial crimes,” he noted.
He identified the mandate of the EFCC as one which serves the interest of the larger society, adding that the agency deserves the cooperation of all Nigerians to succeed.
Salami apologised for the proprietor’s inability to receive the EFCC team personally, explaining that he had an urgent call that took him to their Abeokuta branch to address a pressing challenge.
While explaining the reason for the visit, Ebelo stated that the EFCC had found a reliable ally in the press in the discharge of its mandate.
He said the commission was always willing to enter into partnership with any individual or organisation interested in joining the anti-graft war for the betterment of our country.
