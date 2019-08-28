Bagudu Earmarks N1.8bn To Enroll 600,000 Children In School

The Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has set aside N1.8 billion to cater for the enrollment of 600,000 out-of-school children in the state.

The governor stated this during the 28th anniversary celebration of Kebbi State at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that data in the four emirates of the state was being compiled on the out-of-school children in order to ensure proper planning.

“600,000 out-of-school children will be incorporated in schools , data is being compiled in all the four emirates in the state.

“Initially we have set over N900 million for the scheme but now it has reached N1.8 billion in the account,” he said.

Bagudu expressed concern over the almajiri syndrome in the state and hoped that the scheme would go a long way in addressing street begging by children.

On his ethanol project, the governor assured that by 2021, the state would be in a position to produce ethanol in commercial quantity.

“We will demonstrate to Nigerians that by 2021 ,we can produce ethanol,” he said.

Bagudu told the gathering that he was open to constructive criticism adding that different views and opinions of people would propel him to do more but urged them to pray for the leaders at all levels.

Earlier, the president of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa, who was also at the occasion said the current relative peace in Zamfara State was the result of May 3, dialogue between the association and federal government delegation who met in the state.

He said the interaction between the MACBAN leaders and security chiefs in Kebbi was a step to address the country’s security challenges.

“But we should not be unmindful that the peace enjoyed in Zamfara was as a result of the closed-door interaction session with the federal government and our leaders,” he said.

The emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar asked people in the state to continue to be prayerful for the sustenance of peace in the state.

“We should know that the peace we enjoy in the state is due to the daily prayers we have been doing for peace and unity to reign in our state; we should not relent in that,” he enjoined.