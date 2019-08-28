WORLD
Chinese President Receives Credentials Of 10 Ambassadors
Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday received credentials of 10 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The ambassadors include: Didier Dacko from Mali, Lechoo Daniel Setenane from Lesotho, Naghmana A. Hashimi from Pakistan, Mohamed A. Al-Dehaimi from Qatar, Graham Hugh Fletcher from Australia, Martin Chedondo from Zimbabwe.
Others are: Andre Unga from Estonia, Raja Nushirwan from Malaysia, Aishath Azeema from the Maldives, and Saramady Toure from Guinea.
Jinping said China attached great importance to developing friendly relations with countries and was ready to deepen political/mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit people of different countries.
The Chinese government promised to facilitate and support the work of the ambassadors, and hoped that they would play an active role in deepening the friendship between China and their countries as well as promoting bilateral ties.
The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their state leaders to Jinping, and congratulated China on achievements made in 70 years since 1949.
They also expressed the hope of their countries to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and their readiness to push forward ties with China.
Jinping also received a letter of appointment presented by UN Resident Coordinator in China, Nicholas Rosellini, and stressed China’s support for multilateralism and for the UN to play a bigger role.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2