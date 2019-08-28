CRIME
Court Remands Juvenile For Allegedly Defiling 9-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 14-year-old boy (name withheld) who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional home pending legal advice.
Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi,who did not take the plea of the teen, ordered that he should be kept at the Correctional Centre in Oregun, Ikeja, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Osunsanmi ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP.
She adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the juvenile committed the offence at his residence.
Ayorinde said that the teen defiled their neighbour’s daughter on two occasions.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)
