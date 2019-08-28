Cyber Scam: EFCC Urged To Check Suspect’s Link With Ihedioha

An association of professionals from different sectors from Imo State, Imo Professionals Group has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate if there is any business link between Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha of and Chika Augustine Odionyenma, a Nigerian who was recently indicted for alleged fraud in the United Stated of American by FBI.

A statement jointly signed by Barr Julius Chinedu and Dr. Amaka Nwosu, the president and the director, media relations of the group respectively and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said the professionals are seriously concerned because in the last few days, several media stories over possible political deals between the Imo State Governor and Odionyenma have dominated the media, especially the social media.

Odionyenma, who is popularly known by his Igbo pseudo name as ‘’Nwakanwa’’ or ‘’Tony Chika’’, is among the 78 Nigerians whose names were released on 23 August, 2019 for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud in the US.

According to the group, ‘’We have seen picture pictures, in which our governor posed with the FBI-indicted Nigerian and the letter he personally signed — appointing the alleged fraudster to serve as a member of the Sub-Committee on Logistics of his May 29 Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee, communicate thousands of words.

‘’And the questions we are asking are: Is it true that Mr. Odionyenma was one of the multi-millionaires who bankrolled Governor Ihedioha’s governorship campaign between 2018 and 2019, as reported by the media?

‘’Is it correct that the FBI’s indicted businessman was one of the highest donors to Governor Ihedioha’s campaign purse within the above mentioned period? Is it also true that Mr. Odionyenma’s rapport with Governor Ihedioha predates the 2019 general election period?’’

The professionals further stated that as people in support of the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, they are seriously concerned about the media reports, linking Governor Ihedioha to a widely reported cyber fraudster.

The group said that its members are however, consoled by the fact that the anti-graft agency, EFCC, had commenced investigation into the matter, saying ‘’those who used the proceeds of financial crimes for elections lack the legitimacy to exercise authorities in our nation.’’

Following the indictment of 77 Nigerians by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in the United States, EFCC recently placed all its offices in the country on red alert in a bid to track down collaborators of the internet scam in Nigeria.

The anti-graft agency had said weekend that it had commenced investigations into the matter and would storm hideouts of cyber criminals in the country.