DELTA @ 28: Gov Okowa Attributes Success Stories To God

Delta marked 28 years of its creation anniversary on Tuesday, with the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, attributing successes recorded in the state during the period to the grace of God.

He said, at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service at the Government House, Asaba, to mark the event, that the grace of God had also “kept us together as a people.”

At the event, amidst jubilation, the governor announced automatic employment to 14 Deltans, who he observed, had distinguished themselves in their service to the people.

“As a government, we realize that there is need to be equitable and fair in all that we do and that will help to unite our people even more.

“I want to assure all Deltans, on behalf of the deputy governor and myself and other top government functionaries that we will continue to work hard to ensure that we stay equitable in all that we do.

“We will try that, within the limits of the funds available, to ensure that there is fairness.

“As a state, we are one family and this can only be possible as we ensure that we continue to love each other and in that demonstrating that love, we can achieve a stronger Delta.

“And, this can only be actualized by what we are willing to contribute to the development and growth of our state,” he said.

The governor reminded government functionaries, especially political appointees, that they were in public office to serve the people.

According to him, for those of us in government, I want to plead with us to realize that we are here to serve the people; in the first tenure, we did achieve a lot and to achieve more in this second tenure, we need to realize that we are here to serve our people.

“As a person in government, if you want to serve, serve genuinely; do not serve to please me but to please God; serve not to please me but to please Deltans because, once you go in that direction of serving the people, you will find out that you will not make mistakes.

“It is when you become a people pleaser that you will not do the right thing at the right time; do not serve to please me, serve to please the Lord, serve to please your people.

“I believe that this is a year of restoration, and I pray that God will restore all the years that we have lost to crises, and together, I believe that we will build a better and stronger Delta.

“In serving the Lord, working in peace and unity, I know that we will be able to achieve so many positive feats for our state,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that the state would witness tremendous development in the next four years and commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youths for their roles in creating a peaceful environment for development to take place.

Earlier in a sermon at the well-attended event, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta Chapter, Apostle Sylvester Okorote, urged those in authority to avoid working with rumours, saying “when you work with rumours, you make costly mistakes.”

“Delta State has enough reasons to thank God; from the creation of the State, God has sustained it; the peace in the state is enough for us to celebrate,” he stated.