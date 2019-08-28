Dokubo Visits Amnesty Programme Sponsored Students In US

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, has jetted out of the country yesterday on a visit to beneficiaries of the programme on scholarship in Washington DC, USA.

The objective of the visit, according to a statement by special assistant, Media, Murphy Ganagana, “is to enable him evaluate the academic progress of the students, interact with them and address challenges in the course of their studies, in conjunction with officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC”.

Ganagana explained that the visit is in furtherance of the Amnesty boss’ “resolve to ensure that the welfare of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme including those on scholarship in various institutions within the country and offshore is given priority attention.”

He said, so far a “total of 116 beneficiaries of the programme are currently undergoing studies in various institutions outside the country.”

Dokubo who is expected to be back soon is on the trip in company of the deputy director of Procurement, Mr. Musa Odiniya, and Special Assistant (Technical), Dr. Monima Alabraba.

This is the second time he is visiting beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme on scholarship abroad. On July 19, 2018, he visited students sponsored by the Amnesty Programme in London and met with 47 students as well as recent graduates from 25 institutions in the UK at the Nigeria High Commission.