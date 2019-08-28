DPR Seals 12 Fuel Stations In Taraba Over Pump Price

The Department of Petroleum Resources DPR Jalingo field office have sealed 12 Fuel Stations in three local government areas of Taraba state on issues of selling fuel product to motorist above the approved Fuel Pump Price.

Five fuel stations were sealed in Wukari, two in Gasol while five others were sealed in Jalingo the state capital by the operational team of the DPR.

Briefing journalist over the field office first operation in Taraba state, the Operations Controller DPR Jalingo field office Jeremiah Mashart said the monitoring/evaluation process of the fuel stations by DPR in Taraba state would be a continuous process across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

He said the operation is also targeted to reach to Gas plants/sellers and to also regulate their activities to keep their operations within the confines of the petroleum sector.

The controller stated that the field office has already granted sites for Gas sellers in the state and have also given the guidelines to those who were allocated the sites for proper operations.

“We are extending our information to some industries that use to store industrial gas within their company vicinity, is going to be a thorough work to ensure that gas and fuel which are inflammable products are well kept to avoid disaster within the state and Nigeria at large.

“The state is going to enjoy the service of DPR, now that we have established our office within Taraba state, we will ensure strict compliance of fuel price, Meter measurement, environment cleanliness of fuel stations and Meter accuracy which has bedeviled the FPP not only in the state but in Nigeria at large.

He appreciate the cooperation of both journalist and all security agencies in the state, Mashart also revealed that some marketers whose fuel stations were sealed have started payment of fines in the Single Treasury Account since Monday in Jalingo.