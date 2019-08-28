NEWS
Edo @ 28: Obaseki Hails Milestones, Creativity Of Citizens
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the people of the state for attaining 28 years yesterday, since its creation on August 27, 1991, even as he hailed the people’s creativity and their can-do-spirit.
Obaseki said, “On behalf of the government of Edo state, I congratulate all Edo people and residents on this achievement. What used to be known as the old Bendel State was split on this day, 28 years ago, breaking apart to form what is known today as Edo and Delta states.
“With the two states growing on their own terms and the people charged to chart their individual destinies, Edo state has had different leaders who contributed in one way or the other to her development, with solid foundation in such areas as infrastructure, housing, education, health care, agriculture and among others.
“Since we assumed office in 2016, we have made our intentions on how we would build on this foundation to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people”.
“We have made some progress with our focus on basic education, civil service reforms, provision of quality health care to our citizens, job creation, provision of infrastructure and among others”.
He explained that in the civil service, that his administration championed the revamping of the old Secretariat buildings, especially Blocks C and D.
According to the governor, “The rehabilitation work at the secretariat is almost complete, with the secretariat taking a new shape.
Also, workers’ welfare has received priority attention with our insistence on regular payment of salaries and pensions, as well as trainings to enhance their capacity”.
