BUSINESS
Equities Market Sustains Bearish Performance
The Nigerian equities market swayed further down with a decline of 0.32 per cent to end the second trading session of the week, yesterday on price depreciation in high capitalised stocks.
The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 89.08 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.32 per cent to close at 27,602.77 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N44 billion, and closed at N13.428 trillion.
The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat), Total Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank and International Breweries.
Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected the bearish performance to continue as investor sentiment remains weak. While analysts at APT Securities and Funds Limited said that “We are optimistic that positive sentiment will rally as the market is set for a rebound in anticipation of economic policies.”
Market breadth was negative, with 13 gainers versus 23 losers. PZ Cussons Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 5.93 per cent, to close at N6.25, while Courteville Business Solutions followed with a gain of five per cent to close at 21 kobo, per share.
Cement Company Northern Nigeria and Chams went up by 3.57 per cent each to close at N14.50 and 29 kobo, respectively, while Wema Bank appreciated by 3.45 per cent to close at 60 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Seplat led the losers’ chart by 9.82 per cent, each to close at N397.70, per share. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals followed with a decline of 9.62 per cent to close at 47 kobo, while NPF Micro Finance Bank lost 9.52 per cent to close at N1.14, per share.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) depreciated by 9.15 per cent each to close at N6.95, while Sovereign Trust Insurance and Trans Nationwide Express declined by 9.09 per cent each to close at 20 kobo and 70 kobo, respectively, per share.
