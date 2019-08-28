NEWS
Ex Police Boss Seeks Better Military, Police Relationship
A former commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar Lawrence Alobi, has called for mutual relationship between the police, military and other security agencies in the country.
Alobi, who was reacting to a recent alleged killing of three policemen by soldiers in Taraba State while in operation, condemned incessant attacks and killings of policemen by the military and other sister agencies, describing it as a threat to internal security of the country.
The former police therefore called on the federal government to rise to the challenge and stem the tide of what he described as a dangerous trend by prosecuting and punishing the culprits.
“They’re supposed to be synergy and mutual respect between police and army. They are supposed to work together. What happened in Taraba, where three police men were killed is horrible and a dangerous trend to national security.
I am happy with the IGP. He was proactive by appointing a DIG to investigate the matter. I think what happened shouldn’t have happened. The Army should have arrested the suspects.”
Alobi also blamed the friction between the two security organizations on lack of mutual respect and synergy, noting that the agencies were created to complement each other, adding that the attacks were unnecessary.
He urged the security agencies to work in harmony, insisting that the security challenge in the country cannot be addressed with such attitude of animosity and acrimony amongst the security agencies.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS17 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION17 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2