Experts Urge Students To Leverage On Turkey’s Educational Policy

Experts in the educational sector have urged Nigeria and Africa to seize the opportunity presented by the Turkish Government to provide standard and affordable education for International Students.

In an interview with the international students’ coordinator for Karabuk University in Turkey, Associate Prof. Tanis Kerim said entrance exam for 90per cent tuition scholarship into Karabuk University is currently ongoing at different centres in African states including Nigeria.

Kerim called on students seeking tertiary admission to seize the opportunity as it would grant them standard education as well as broaden their view to life.

“Education is the key to the development of a country especially when it is standard,” he said.

Speaking on security, he noted that there was no challenge including religious challenges.

He said,” You don’t have to worry about safety, Turkey is peaceful and we have different religion, including Christians and Muslims co-existing.

“We are rated number one in Turkey for highest number of International Students from eighty countries,” he added.

He stated that training would be organised for all international students unable to speak the Turkish language for maximum one year as this would remove language barriers and help them settle comfortably in the country.

CEO, Goodmus Learning Centre, Adekunle Badmus said the entrance exam ongoing is to help the students discover their field of study so they don’t end up doing courses they can’t cope with.

Badmus said though the exam has already been held in Lagos and Oyo state centres, it would still take place 22nd and 23rd of August in Benin and Abuja before proceeding to Accra and Kumasi in Ghana. He encouraged interested candidates to quickly contact Goodmus Learning Centre.

He added that it is an opportunity for students who got disappointed in the recent UTME.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Goodmus Learning Centre, Bankole Akinfolarin expressed disappointment towards the level of interest from Nigerians and Africans.