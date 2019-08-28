FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians

All the financial transactions of 80 Nigerians indicted for cybercrimes by the United States (US) government are to be reversed, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said.

Already, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is jointly working with NFIU to bring the culprits to book has arrested 28 suspects on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) internet fraud list and recovered $314,000 and about N373,000,000.

The NFIU said yesterday in Abuja that the raging crises in the North East and North West zones were being funded by the illicit financial inflow to foreign mercenaries.

To curb the trend, NFIU said that it was collaborating with the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Police Force to depot the officials of some civil society organisations (CSOs) involved in the proliferation of weapons through illicit financial inflow.

NFIU said that Chinese, Indian and other international companies engaged in illegal mining in Nigeria would be sanctioned to curb illicit financial inflow.

The anti-graft agency’s director-general (DG), Modibbo Haman Tukur, stated this at the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) 2019 Sub-regional Conference on Illicit Financial Flow and Assets Recovery in Abuja.

“The theme of the conference was “Increasing citizens’ participation in curbing the illicit flow and repatriation of stolen funds within and from West Africa.”

Tukur disclosed that the NFIU had commenced the repatriation of monies illegally transferred into the country by about 80 Nigerians charged before a California District Court for cybercrimes.

The FBI charged the accused for “conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft” before the Californian court.

Some of the indicted persons still at large also got additional charges for other offences.

A document from the US court which LEADERSHIP accessed said that the 80 Nigerians were indicted for “conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and bank fraud.”

It was gathered that the accused also engaged in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities.

In the charges obtained by LEADERSHIP, the court said that the accused operated an unlicensed money transmitting business and destroyed property to prevent seizure.

Other charges against them included giving false statements, aggravated identity, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture

The federal government, which also deplored the activities of the indicted Nigerians, has commenced the process of returning the illicit funds from Nigeria back to the US.

Nigeria currently has about 52,000 registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) but the NFIU said it had discovered that most of them were being used for illicit financial transactions to fund terrorism.

NFIU said that it had collaborated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to deregister companies and organisations indicted for illicit financial transaction.

Tukur remarked that with the high level of financial crimes taking place across the world, continental and regional cooperation was needed to tackle the menace.

He said: “The proposed West African single currency will create a massive economic environment but that won’t happened with illicit financial inflow which we must be ready to tackle.

“Nigeria is the leading financial institution in West Africa because almost all the banks are owned by Nigerians who are influencing the financial operation of North and Central Africa. But the systems are coming under attacks with the illicit financial inflow.

“We are reversing the transaction of the monies of those Nigerians indicted for cybercrimes in the US and urged other countries to return the monies belonging to Nigeria which were illegally taken to their shores.

“The same thing is happening in Malaysia. We are reversing such transactions. We need more collaboration to ensure that there is a clean system in our region and the world.

“Nigerians abroad have to be disciplined because we know that most of them are hardworking. You can’t run to another country and start attacking your brothers. So, we are working with the NIA, Police, Immigration and other security agencies to ensure that we end such transaction.

“What is happening in the North East is not a Nigerian problem alone but an international issue. The killings happening even in Zamfara State are also not only a Nigerian issue and they kept happening because of the illicit financial inflow that is used to fund terrorism and banditry. So, what is happening in the North East and the North West state of Zamfara is an international crime.

“As a result of illicit financial inflow, foreigners come to the country and kill Nigerians. It’s not that Nigerians are killing one another, foreigners are involved and they get funding from these CSOs,” Tukur said.

The NFIU boss said that with the recent signing of the free trade agreement by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian borders would be opened for other countries to do business since the country has the largest economy and population in the sub-region.

He insisted that colonial affinity with the Francophone countries was waning, adding that irrespective of languages they speak, they must come together to address the problem.

According to him, “Nigeria has 52,000 registered NGOs and we are developing a master plan to deregister many NGOs in order to control illicit financial flow. We want to know the ideal civil society organisations because some of the NGOs don’t pay taxes but will always use it to get money abroad. If the NGOs need to merge, they must do that early because it will be better for them. Most of them are in the financial environment but not functioning as NGOs.

“We are working with the CAC to deregister NGOs engaged in the proliferation of weapons. Indicted officials will be deported,” he said.

Tukur, who gave a timeline of one year for the NGOs to be deregistered, said that business operation in Nigeria is faced with the issue of trust and the time had come for the country tot be trusted in business.

“We are going to look at foreign companies doing criminal work here in Nigeria. We are also looking at Chinese, Indian and other companies doing illegal mining in the country. Some of these companies have been taking advantage of our environment but we will bring them to justice just the same way we are trying to bring to justice those Nigerians doing criminal things abroad,” he said.

The coordinator of the International Press Centre (IPC), Mr Lanre Arogundade, said that he knew that NGOs are registered with CAC in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, but stated that if the NFIU plans to deregister them, it will be in the best interest of Nigeria, and therefore should be embraced.

The keynote speaker who is the special adviser to the president on Economic Matters, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, said that illicit financial flow in Africa had been on the increase.

He stressed the need for the political will to address the menace and urged Nigerians to prioritise transparency.

“With transparency, illicit financial inflow will stop. People must insist on transparent management of resources and illegal financial flow would cease,” he said.

We Arrested 28, Recovered $314,000, N373m – EFCC

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said that the commission has arrested 28 suspects on the alleged FBI internet fraud list and recovered $314,000 and about N373million.

The EFCC chairman stated that the collaboration between the agency and the FBI led to the recovery of the money from perpetrators of computer-related fraud.

Magu said that while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, N373 million (totaling N486 million) had been traced to various commercial banks by the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC.

He added that the recent joint operations coordinated by the commission yielded 28 arrests with 14 charged and convicted by the court.

The EFCC chairman stated that “nine of the suspects are currently undergoing trial, while five are still under investigations.

“Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”

The Lagos zonal head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, who represented Magu at a media briefing in Lagos, said that the commission, prior to the collaborative efforts with the FBI, had independently launched a sustained operation on the perpetrators of computer-related frauds.

He said: “From 2018 to date, the EFCC has launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and the recovery of a large number of exotic cars and property suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous ‘Yahoo yahoo boys’ culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts. Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions,“ he said.