NEWS
FCTA Raises The Alarm Over Vandalisation Of Rail Station Water Projects
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised the alarm over the vandalisation of water projects at the railway stations across the territory, warning that those responsible for such acts would face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.
The director, Monitoring and Inspection Department of the FCTA, Olawale Labiyi gave this warning during the inspection exercise at Idu Railway Station and other stations across the Federal Capital City (FCC).
“We are here to inspect the water supply and reticulation to all train stations and ensure the functionality. All the 12 stations have been connected to water from FCT Water Board and we want to ensure the work was properly executed, and also warn against the vandalisation of the projects,” he added.
Labiyi who was represented on site by project inspection team leader, Sani Abdullahi Tswako, said the task force was interested in inspection of new works, and the water supply.
He led the team on an oversight function across the stations in FCC where they verified the functionality of the water reticulation works, commending the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Ltd and Transhub Rail, saying the work was satisfactory, even as they highlighted the need to protect the water chambers from vandals.
He said the quality of works covered by Certificate of Valuation No. 33 was satisfactory as it was done in line with contract specifications. “The excavation, piping and chambers constructed are all in line with layout standard.”
Conducting the team round the facility, Engr Ijirotimi pointed out the projects executed from the contingency provisions of $1.9 million allocated in bill. The team also inspected car parks, landscaping and slope protection across the stations as part of the projects executed under the contingency sum.
