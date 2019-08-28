‘FG’ll Extend Tradermoni Scheme To All States’

The Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, has said that every Nigerian, irrespective of background deserves to be rich.

Osibanjo, stated this yesterday in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa State, during the assessment visit and distribution of Tradermoni and Marketmoni.

The vice president, who was accompanied by the Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule and the minister of state for Science and Technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, attended to hundreds of traders at the old Keffi market to disburse the loan.

Osinbajo, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive that the Marketmoni/Tradermoni loan programme should be extended to all the states of the country.

According to him, the idea for the extension of the federal government’s Marketmoni/Tradermoni to all the states of the federation is to make sure that the empowerment initiative of the present administration reached all nooks and crannies of the country.

He however appealed to beneficiaries of the loan programme to ensure that they paid back the loan facility in order to pave the way for other persons to equally benefit from the programme.

“Every Nigerian deserves to be rich. We are going to expand the scheme, so that more people could benefit from the programme,” Osibanjo said.

In his remark, Governor Sule commended the federal government for taking the loan scheme to Nasarawa State, which would contribute to the economic prosperity of the state.

Sule however assured the old Keffi market women of his administration’s readiness to commence construction work on the market to provide better convenience in their daily business activities.

On her part, executive director, Bank of Industry and Micro Enterprise, Mrs Toyin Adeneji, disclosed that 3000 beneficiaries were enrolled in the past three days in Nasarawa State.