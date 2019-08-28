Finance Minister Targets 85% Revenue Increase

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has expressed the government’s readiness to move the nation’s revenue performance significantly from the 55 per cent achieved in 2018, to about 85 per cent in the next four years.

The minister made this declaration at her maiden meeting with the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, directors- general of parastatals, and management staff of the ministry in Abuja, director of information, budget and national planning, Victoria Agab-Attah, said in a statement.Ahmed stated that the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) developed by the ministry, ushered the country out of recession and launched her on the path of economic recovery.

She praised the implementation of the ERGP, describing it as “exemplary” and an amalgamation of the Vision 2020, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and sector plans.

According to Ahmed, “We have to start a new long – term plan as both the ERGP and Vision 2020 would soon end in the year 2020. The Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) is expected to be forwarded to the national assembly in the next two weeks and the Budget by the end of September.”Speaking earlier, The Minister of State, Prince Clem Agba, reiterated the need for team work and pledged the commitment and support of the staff in delivering the mandate of the ministry.He underscored the need to strengthen monitoring and evaluation, stating that the ministry would soon commence the process of developing a long – term strategic plan for the country.

In his opening remarks, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, lauded the immeasurable contributions of Ahmed on the success of the ERGP and commended Mr. President for merging the two ministries, describing it as a welcome development.