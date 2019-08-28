WORLD
Hong Kong Protesters Denounce Cathay Pacific For Firing Cabin Crew
Hundreds of people protested in Hong Kong on Wednesday to denounce Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) for dismissing crew taking part in or supporting anti-government rallies.
Cathay was targeted for sacking 20 pilots and cabin crew and what staff members had described as “white terror’’, a phrase used to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.
“Revoke termination, stop terrorising CX staff,’’ “Uphold our freedom of speech’’ proclaimed a black banner in English at the protest site where at least 2,000 gathered peacefully.
The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) switched the protest venue, originally planned to be outside the airline’s airport headquarters, Cathay City, to the central financial district after police refused permission.
The airport was forced to close two weeks ago after protesters thronged the arrivals hall for days, grounding about 1,000 flights and occasionally clashing with police.
The airline has been caught in the crosswinds between authorities in Beijing and protesters who have staged sometimes violent demonstrations.
China has denounced the protests and accused the U.S. and Britain of interfering in its affairs, adding that Hong Kong has sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible.
Rebecca Sy, former head of a flight attendants’ association, said she was fired without explanation after managers saw her Facebook account.
“We never faced any disciplinary action from the company before. How come now they just terminate me without any valid reason.
“They simply showed me those printouts of my own private Facebook account.’’
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2