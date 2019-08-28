CRIME
ICPC To Commence Nigeria Corruption Index
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to commence the Nigeria Corruption Index.
Speaking at the national stakeholders’ meeting on the Nigeria Corruption Index and presentation of policy brief on eradicating electoral corruption yesterday in Abuja, the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye said the surveys in Nigeria about corruption are externally designed and hence, they may not ask the right question or go to the right places and invariably, may not produce the right answers.
He further stated that the findings of the Nigeria Corruption Index would be used to tackle Nigeria’s problems and proffer the right solutions.
The ICPC boss, was also quick to note that the exercise is not entirely meant to target anyone or prosecute anyone but rather aimed at preventing further crimes.
Also speaking, the provost of Anti-corruption Academy of Nigeria, Professor Sola Akinrinade said, “At the Academy, we are convinced of the need for a national response to the various international measurements of corruption in the country. The reports of corruption measurement initiatives have continued to put governments everywhere on their toes, Nigeria inclusive. Even while we complain against unfavourable ratings, there is a general acceptance of the need to do well in the Index.”
He further noted that “By embarking upon this initiative, we are not seeking to dismiss existing international and national measurements such as the National Bribery Index or Corruption Survey; rather, we seek to develop a comprehensive index that will address the complex and multidimensional nature of the problem. We are seeking to complement existing initiatives and not to dismiss them. In implementing this project, we seek to collaborate with stakeholders represented in this room and others, in order to come up with a widely accepted ranking index that will address national peculiarities and specificities and, as far as possible, generate widespread acceptance’.
“We are also presenting the Anti-Corruption Policy Brief on Eradicating Electoral Corruption with focus on Vote Buying. The Brief is the outcome of the Policy Dialogue on the same theme that was held in April 2016 with many of you here present: as well as Report of the Corruption Awareness and Susceptibility Survey of Students of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions.
“It is our expectation that the Nigeria Corruption Index project and process will benefit greatly from this national stakeholder meeting.”
