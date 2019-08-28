Kwara Gov Sends Supplementary Budget To Assembly

The Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq yesterday forwarded 2019 Revised /Supplementary Budget Estimate of N135,159,772,167, to the State House of Assembly for legislative approval.

This is against N157,802,032,651 earlier approved by the 8th legislature as 2019 budget of the state, representing 15 per cent decrease.

The supplementary estimates was contained in the governor’s letter to the House, dated August 21, 2019 and read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

The revised recurrent revenue, according to the message, is now N97,221,983,006 as against N121,846,573,912 earlier approved, representing 21 per cent decrease.

Revised capital estimate is also now N62,810,026,813 against N79,594,046,011,representing 21 per cent reduction.

The recurrent expenditure is now N72,349,746,354 with N24,872,236,652 as transfer to Capital Development Fund against N78,207,986,550 with N43,638,537,912 as transfer Capital Development Fund earlier approved, representing 8 per cent decrease.

The Speaker, who called on the House Leader, Hon Abubakar Olawoyin Mogaji to lay the estimates on the table, directed the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate the supplementary estimate for second reading.

The House equally received a bill for a law to establish the State Social Investment Programme to tackle poverty and ensure equitable distribution of resources and economic growth in the state.

The Bill was contained in a message by the governor to the speaker, dated 19th August, 2019, urging the House to pass the bill into law, to further enhance the wellbeing of the vulnerable people in the state.