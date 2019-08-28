NEWS
Lagos Assembly May Grill Ambode Over N45bn Buses
The Lagos State House of Assembly has set an ad-hoc committee to investigate and probe former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the procurement of 820 buses worth N45 billion without recourse to the House.
The Speaker of the House Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa set up the committee yesterday after listening to a motion moved Hon Gbolahan Yishaw regarding purchase of the buses after the House rejected its inclusion in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 budget proposals.
Members of the committee are: Fatai Mojeed-Chairman, Rasheed Makinde,, Hon Temitope Adewale Hon. Bisi Yusuf, Hon Oluyinka Ogundimu Hon Layode Joseph, Hon. Olanrewaju Afini Hon. Mojisola Miranda and Hon. Kehinde Joseph.
The ad-hoc committee is expected to invite all principal principals involved in the transactions including: the former Governor Akinwunmi, former Accountant General, former Commissioner for Finance and former Permanent Secretary, former Commissioner of Transport and Procurement.
The Committee according to Yishaw will investigate and determine the extent of financial burden on the state and proffer solutions.
Earlier in his contribution Hon Rotimi Olowo said that the purchase of the buses contradicted what the former governor told the House that bus project would commence with Ikeja earmarked for the pilot scheme.
Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu said that the purchase of the buses should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
-
FEATURES18 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2