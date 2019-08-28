FOOTBALL
Madrid Crisis As Isco Joins Hazard On Sidelines
Zinedine Zidane faces a headache ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Villarreal on Sunday after learning that Isco could be out of action for around three weeks due to injury.
Isco’s injury comes just two days after James Rodriguez also suffered a muscle problem, with Madrid already without Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz due to various knocks.
“After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps,” a club statement said.
The statement added that “his recovery will continue to be monitored” but several sources told ESPN FC that the Spain international could be sidelined for around three weeks.
Isco’s injury is the latest in a long list that Madrid have had in recent weeks after Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Thibaut Courtois and Ferland Mendy have also been sidelined.
Club sources told ESPN FC of “some concern” about the injuries, although they believe they are not directly related to the arrival of new physical trainer, Gregory Dupont, who joined this summer from the France national team to replace Antonio Pintus, who joined Inter Milan.
Isco will miss the match against Villarreal on Sunday and will not be available for Spain national team manager Robert Moreno ahead of the internationals against Romania and Faroe Islands on Sept. 5 and 8.
In the best case, Isco would be ready to return in time to play against Levante on Sept. 14, but club sources prefer to be cautious due to his past history with muscle injuries.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS17 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION17 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2