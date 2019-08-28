NEWS
Man 32, Docked Over Prepaid Meter Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Wednesday, docked one Lawal Gbolahan, (32), over alleged prepaid meter fraud.
He however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and conspiracy slammed on him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.
The police prosecutor , Sergeant l Irewole Jimoh, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb 13, 2019 around 12:00 am at Akinrinade Area, Yakoyo, in Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government.
Jimoh said that the defendant obtained the sum of N225,000 from one Ojeade Niyi, with pretence to supply him four prepaid meter, which he failed to do.
He added that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N225,000 from Ojeade Niyi with pretence to supply him four prepaid meters but converted the money to his own use.
According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Kose Adewole, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but stand his case.
Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Basiru added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction among other bail conditions as she adjourned until Sept 30, for hearing.
