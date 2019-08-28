Med–View Denies Suspending Flight Operations

Medview Airline yesterday refuted media reports on its operations, emphasising that the airline did not, at any time suspend its flight operations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, signed by Med-View’s chief operating officer (COO), Mr. Michael Ajigbotosho, the airline stated that “the management of Med-View Airline Plc wishes to inform its shareholders, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the sensationalised headline in the media that Med-View has suspended its operation because all her planes are on maintenance, saying that the headline/reports are misleading and tantamount to demarketing.”

In the document made available to LEADERSHIP, the airline further stated that” it has not at any time informed the regulatory authority ( NCAA) or other any agency nor the press that our operations are suspended.

“At this time of the year, all those concerned or involved know that Med-View will concentrate her entire operations in inbound airlift of Hajj Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria.

“Our B737-500 ( 5N-BQ) aircraft developed a technical fault enroute Abuja a few days ago that requires engine replacement, and of which the engine has been procured and is being mounted to commence operation next week,” Med-View added.

Med-View Airline operates 3 B737 aircraft on its domestic route, until recently two of them – 5N-MAB and 5N-MAA were sent for C- Check at approved MRO in Estonia, Europe and Aero-Contractors here in Nigeria.

According to the carrier, “The works are already at an advanced stage, up to 85 per cent, and expectedly, the aircraft will soon enter service on our domestic route.

“In the last 12 years of operation as Hajj carrier and domestic operator, Med-View Airline is profoundly known and widely recognized for its safety consciousness which cannot be compromised.

“Our airline is ever committed to its corporate value, which is the ability to succeed in providing the desired services for customers ‘ satisfaction and return on investment to shareholders.”