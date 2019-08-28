POLITICS
National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari – Lawan
President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan says that the 9th National Assembly will support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous and secure Nigeria.
Lawan made the declaration at a town hall meeting with members of his constituents in Gashua, Yobe.
Lawan announced this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi on Wednesday in Abuja.
”We will make sure the 9th National Assembly gives the president the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country.
“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail,” Lawan told a crowd that welcomed him.
Lawan, however, appealed for patience, noting that there was no perfection in human beings.
”Where we haven’t performed well, I encourage you all to draw our attention to it, and as your representatives, we will work with the president to meet your expectations,,, he said.
Lawan announced a donation of N10 million to the victims of the flood incident in his locall government area of Bade, pending the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
He assured his constituents in Yobe North that he would strengthen his efforts to meet their expectations.
He also announced his decision to double his intervention in the area of education for the poor families by paying the tuition of anyone who secured admission into tertiary institutions.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2