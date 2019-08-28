NEWS
NEMA Receives 153 Nigerian Returnees From Libya
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 153 stranded Nigerians from Libya.
The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihajja, represented by Mr Slaku Lugard, an official of the agency, received the returnees on Wednesday in Lagos.
Maihajja said that the Nigerians arrived in the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 3:45a.m.
According to him, the returnees are brought via Al Buraq Air Boeing 737 aircraft with flight number UZ 189 and registration number 5A-DMG.
He said that the Nigerians were brought by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Union on the platform of the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.
He also said that the returnees comprised 59 female adults, four female children and seven female infants as well as 78 adult males, three male children and two male infants.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other agencies which received the returnees included the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.
Others were the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Edo Task Force on Anti-Trafficking.
In July 2018, NEMA announced that it received a batch of 160 Assisted Voluntary Returnees from Libya who were stranded in failed attempts to reach different European countries.
(NAN)
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
-
SPORTS17 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
-
COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2