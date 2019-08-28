Nightclub Fire Kills 23 In Eastern Mexico

Twenty-three people were killed and some 10 others seriously injured when a nightclub in eastern Mexico was set on fire, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The deadly fire burned in a bar in Coatzacoalcos, a coastal city in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Eight women and 15 men lost their lives in the incident while 13 others were being treated at hospitals with severe injuries.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and whether it was deliberately set.

(NAN)