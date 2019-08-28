NOA Sensities Stakeholders On Conflict Resolution

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has Sensitised management level officers in government agencies, heads of civil society organizations and university lectures on the preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution for peace.

Addressing the stakeholders during sensitisation programme in Abuja, the director general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari said that the training is part of the agency effort to develop the infrastructure for peace.

The theme of the training tagged: “Leadership Course in Preventive Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution” was organized by NOA in conjunction with Peace Building and Development Foundation.

Abari said: “We believe that it is time to move fast the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) approach for building peace because for many centuries, military power alone has failed to secure peace and stability around the world.

“As the new cabinet settles down in a new term of office, we should begin to think of ways of resolving conflicts that has dogged the collective progress of our country.

“The truth is that we have just too many conflicts around our country that needs to be resolved. Until we develop skills which this course seeks to provide, we will continue to rely on raw force to deal with it,” he said.

According to him, diplomacy has always been the sure channel for conflict prevention and resolution and an effective alternative to conflict.

He commended the Peace Building Development Foundation for believing in the agency’s capacity to deliver on it’s mandate of promoting peaceful coexistence in the country.

Abari further said that the troubles are manifestations of the challenges of development but sometimes it appears as if we are primed for the ruination of our human inheritance.

“In Nigeria, some of us as leaders or even followers have behaved recklessly and Carelessly in utter disregard of our responsibility for preserving the society for the future generation of our nation and its people,” he added.