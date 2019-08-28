NPA Pensioners Demand Payment Of 10yrs Entitlements

About 530 disengaged workers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the weekend called on the federal government to prevail on the Hadiza Bala Usman led management of the NPA to pay them their over 10 years benefits and entitlements.

The 530 disengaged 2008 set, led by its chairman, Christopher Ogbogu and secretary, Victor Ibitamuno while addressing journalists in Lagos, explained that many of them currently live in penury due to lack of payment of their entitlements.

Ogbogu said, “Since we were disengaged in 2008, we are yet to get the three months salaries in lieu of the disengagement notice. We are also yet to receive payment of gratuity in line with the monetisation policy of the federal government. Also, we have not been enrolled into the Defined Benefits Pension Scheme of the NPA.”

The aggrieved workers displayed 27 documents from the federal governmental ministries, agencies and parastatals including those of Finance Ministry, Labour and Employment, Budget and Planning Ministries directing the NPA to pay and also enrol them into the agency’s pension schemes.

“Curiously enough, that of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (the supervising ministry) directing the NPA to comply and pay us our due gratuity/benefits in full and also enrol us into the agency’s monthly pension schemes has not been adhered to. The less than three years contributed into the new pension schemes by our members cannot adequately cover our life pensions,” the chairman lamented.