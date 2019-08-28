ENTERTAINMENT
Over 30 Nollywood Stars Headlined ‘The Millions’ Movie Premiere
It was the gathering of crème dela crème of the society as Nollywood movie stars among other dignitaries from different sectors gathered at the Sky Cinemas, Sangotedo on Sunday, August 25 for the premiere of Chika Lann’s production, ‘The Millions’.
Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shagi, Shirley Ann, Ayo Makun, Nancy Isime, Ernest Obi, Anthony Monjaro, Judith Audu, Ali Nuhu, Tchidi Chikere and a host of others, dressed like Millionaire Gangsters gathered to watch for the first time the most talked about movie of the season, ‘The Millions’.
The hall could not contain the cheers, laughter, excitement and the fulfillment that comes from seeing the biggest heist movie Nollywood has ever produced. Everyone agrees that all the actors brought their A-Game.
Advance screenings for ‘The Millions’ will be taking place at Viva Cinemas and Cartege Cinemas from Wednesday, August 28. Ayo Makun (AY) will be hosting Meet and Greet with fans who have come out to see the movie on the release date, August 30, 2019. Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shaggi and other stars will also be will be in cinemas across the country on the opening weekend for Meet and Greet with fans.
