NEWS
PMB Sacks NCPC Boss, Ujah
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate sack of the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev Tor Ujah.
A statement by the media office of the secretary to the government of the federation said the order was in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.
Rev Ujah has, therefore, been directed to hand over to director of Administration in the commission, Mrs Esther Kwaghe, who is to oversee the commission, pending the appointment of a substantive executive secretary.
In a related development, President Buhari, has directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, and all other federal government agencies in order to streamline their operations.
