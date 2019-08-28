Police, Edo Govt Intensify Effort To Rescue Kidnap CMD

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed yesterday disclosed that the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums whose action led to kidnap of the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni and the death of two Policemen in Benin.

This is coming as the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki assured that the kidnapped CMD will be rescued as soon as possible.

Meanwhile family members have been withdrawing their wards from the hospital following the strike by workers and resident doctors to protest the kidnap.

Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Odijie Ernest Ohue said yesterday that “We are yet to be contacted by the kidnappers, we are worried and the workers have continued their strike because they are pained about the incident. The man has been doing a great work here. Some parents have come to withdraw their wards because of the strike”

But speaking shortly after a closed door security meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mohammed said; “The kidnap of CMD is quite unfortunate and sad. We lost two of our gallant police officers in the incident but there were no civilian casualties. I am assuring members of the public that we are on the trail of the kidnappers and by God’s grace, we shall arrest them.

“Investigation is already ongoing but the strategy will not be revealed for security reasons. However, we assure Edo people that the CMD will be rescued soon. We are on top of our game and will surely rescue him as we have been doing a lot of work along our major highways in the state.”

He said Edo remained the most peaceful state in the South-South zone of the country despite the recent kidnap incident.

He said; “Edo State is the most peaceful state in the South-South region of the country and we are putting in our best to ensure that the state remains peaceful. We are strategising to checkmate the activities of criminals,” he said.

Similarly, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki gave the assurance that security agencies in the state are working assiduously to rescue Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni.

He said all units of the state’s security architecture are on top of their game to ensure that the abducted CMD regains freedom.

“We have stepped up surveillance in the past weeks in the state with our new security architecture. Citizens have been going about their daily activities peacefully. But the kidnap of the CMD is a setback. Edo people should be assured that security agencies will certainly trail the kidnappers and rescue Prof. Okogbeni. I just finished a closed-door meeting with security chiefs. I have been assured of his rescue as we have useful information and the security agencies are working on it. I pray we get in touch with the victim soon.

“We can’t disclose much at this time as security services are working hard. You know we made significant investment in our security architecture and hopefully we shall contact him soon.”