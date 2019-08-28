WORLD
Rule Of Law In Zimbabwe Applies To All, Says Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said on Wednesday that the rule of law in Zimbabwe applied to every citizen including foreign-funded organisations operating in the country.
Mnangagwa, who is in Japan attending the seventh edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad 7), told the media that there were no “double standards’’ when it came to the application of the rule of law.
State news agency, new Ziana reported that the president made the comment while responding to questions on the government’s alleged crackdown on the opposition.
Mnangagwa said, “There had been an outcry by the main opposition MDC and some non-governmental organisations over bans by the police and the courts on planned anti-government protests starting mid-August for security reasons.
“Some opposition supporters still took to the streets and clashed with the police, resulting in several arrests being made.
“There is not an incident where the rule of law has been breached, not even one incident, we apply the rule of law and those who commit crime, the law must apply.’’
Mnangagwa said observance of the rule of law was not meant to please outsiders but was for the good of Zimbabweans.
“Zimbabwe is a unitary state and our laws apply to every citizen, whether you are in the opposition or are in government or you do not belong to any political party at all.
“If you commit murder you get arrested; corruption or any violent act you get arrested; that is the rule of law which we observe,” he said.
MOST READ
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS16 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION16 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2