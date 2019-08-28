Sports Devt: I’ll Be Confrontational When Necessary — Minister

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare yesterday said, it is not going to be business as usual in the running and administration of sports in the country, stressing that he would as part of measures in developing sports engage in crucial conversation and confrontation when the need arises.

He however assured that he will not reinvent the wheel but allow the things that are working be and improve on the ones that have challenges and holistically overhaul sports in the country.

The minister who was in Kaduna on a working visit to inspect the facilities of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna noted that the stadium does not look like a stadium built since 1964 because of its world class facilities, saying that he was not completely disappointed with what he saw.

The minister in spite of the rains inspected the main bowl, tracks, indoors, outdoors, media gallery and among other facilities in the stadium.

“Let me say, I am a communication expert and l know that communication is the way. The first day I resumed office, I said that I am going to have a crucial conversation and confrontation where necessary. I will leaverage on the expertise, i will also leverage on professionals that run the federations and improve on communication”.

‘We will be able to isolate what the key issues are and then determine what to do to solve them. We will not reinvent the wheel, whatever is working, we will let them be but we will not be afraid to take bold decisions for sports development”.

On the stadium, the minister said, “The Ahmadu Bello stadium is not completely disappointing and does not look like one built since 1964 because of its world class facilities”.

“We know that without sporting facilities, it is almost impossible for sports development. We are going to pay attention to the Ahmadu Bello Stadium here, the National stadium in Lagos, the Liberty stadium now Obafemi Awolowo stadium in Ibadan and Michael Okpara Stadium in Enugu and our approach will be Public Private Partnership (PPP) to upgrade the stadia and turn them to sports centres”.

On plans for media particiapation, the minister said, “Am going to look at what was obtained in the past and see how we can run a more inclusive participation on the part of the media, as you know, the role of sports development and the media is quite critical. Without the media, I don’t think sports can rarely survive, so we are going to look at it holistically”.

“My background is also in Journalism and the media is dare to my heart, communication is very important and sports is also dare to millions of Nigerians. We are going to look at how we can widen the space for SWAN members or sports writers to be part of it but of course, as you know, there is the challenge of funding, we will try to balance it and see how we can run an inclusive media coverage”.